Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Up 1.1% - Here's What Happened

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $268.80 and last traded at $266.3520. 9,465,674 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 8,418,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.40.

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Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. HSBC set a $290.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $641.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.24. The company's 50-day moving average is $242.71 and its 200-day moving average is $236.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 21.48%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenberg Financial Group purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $954,000. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 161,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,390,000 after acquiring an additional 26,450 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,410,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $705,736,000 after purchasing an additional 28,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinhood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $11,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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