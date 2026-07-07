Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Price Up 3.1% - Here's Why

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) rose 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $269.43 and last traded at $267.3470. Approximately 8,980,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 8,459,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.33.

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More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Johnson Rice set a $270.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $257.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $233.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $643.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78,530 shares of the company's stock worth $19,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the second quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 22,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,765 shares of the company's stock worth $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 16,537 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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