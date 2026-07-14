Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trading Down 1.6% - Should You Sell?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $252.14 and last traded at $253.6990. 7,929,696 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 8,390,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.77.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $283.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.6%

The business's 50 day moving average price is $237.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $610.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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