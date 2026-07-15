Johnson & Johnson Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.34 (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.34 per share on Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th.

Johnson & Johnson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 64 years. Johnson & Johnson has a dividend payout ratio of 48.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to earn $12.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

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Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 2.5%

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $6.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $247.55. 10,539,838 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,428,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $159.80 and a fifty-two week high of $269.43. The firm's 50 day moving average is $238.18 and its 200-day moving average is $233.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. Johnson & Johnson's revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson posted adjusted EPS of $2.90 versus estimates of $2.85 and revenue of $25.31 billion versus $25.02 billion expected, helped by strong pharmaceutical sales. Reuters article

Johnson & Johnson posted adjusted EPS of versus estimates of and revenue of versus expected, helped by strong pharmaceutical sales. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 outlook , with updated EPS guidance of $11.60 to $11.75 and revenue guidance above consensus, reinforcing confidence in its growth trajectory. Business Wire article

The company , with updated EPS guidance of and revenue guidance above consensus, reinforcing confidence in its growth trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Key drugs including Darzalex , Tremfya , and especially Spravato showed strong sales momentum, and Jefferies said Spravato’s growth supports a broader opportunity in the psychedelic-treatment market. Proactive Investors article

Key drugs including , , and especially showed strong sales momentum, and Jefferies said Spravato’s growth supports a broader opportunity in the psychedelic-treatment market. Neutral Sentiment: Stifel kept a Hold rating with a $260 price target , suggesting the report was solid but not enough to make the stock look dramatically undervalued. TipRanks article

Stifel kept a rating with a , suggesting the report was solid but not enough to make the stock look dramatically undervalued. Neutral Sentiment: There was also notable call-option buying activity, which can signal bullish positioning but does not by itself change fundamentals.

There was also notable call-option buying activity, which can signal bullish positioning but does not by itself change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm appears tempered by mixed MedTech results, including a slight sales miss in that segment and ongoing concerns around legacy product headwinds and talc litigation risk. MarketBeat article

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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