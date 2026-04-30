Joint (JYNT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Joint to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $14.5020 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 million. Joint had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. On average, analysts expect Joint to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Joint Price Performance

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $126.90 million, a P/E ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock's 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80. Joint has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $13.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Charles E. Jobson purchased 15,397 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $130,874.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,645,294 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,999. This trade represents a 0.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $139,139 over the last ninety days. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. JCP Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Joint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,526,000. Topline Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC now owns 449,204 shares of the company's stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 70,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,330 shares of the company's stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 51,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,123 shares of the company's stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 273,759 shares of the company's stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 88,486 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JYNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Joint from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Joint

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Chiropractic, Inc, doing business as Joint NASDAQ: JYNT, is a franchisor and operator of outpatient chiropractic clinics in the United States. Under its flagship The Joint Chiropractic brand, the company offers membership-based, cash-focused spinal adjustment services designed to promote accessible, routine care for neck and back discomfort. By removing insurance requirements and offering walk-in visits, Joint aims to streamline the patient experience and reduce cost barriers to ongoing chiropractic treatment.

Joint's growth strategy centers on partnering with franchisees to expand its network of clinics.

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