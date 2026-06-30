Jolie Hunt Sells 15,800 Shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Stock

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) Director Jolie Hunt sold 15,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $597,082.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,978.68. This represents a 53.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

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Kilroy Realty Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:KRC traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.53. 1,363,064 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,492. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.03. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $45.03. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 19.59%.The business had revenue of $270.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty's revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.490-3.630 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Kilroy Realty's dividend payout ratio is currently 118.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a $44.00 price objective on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America raised Kilroy Realty from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $37.87.

View Our Latest Report on Kilroy Realty

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at $1,704,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,228,666 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $195,396,000 after purchasing an additional 994,299 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 210,800 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 133,400 shares during the period. Situational Awareness LP bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $49,616,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 103.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,930 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $54,035,000 after purchasing an additional 651,423 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation NYSE: KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company's portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

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