Jon Ayotte Sells 4,611 Shares of EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER - Get Free Report) CAO Jon Ayotte sold 4,611 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $111,355.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 74,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,801,107. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Jon Ayotte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Jon Ayotte sold 889 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $17,780.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Jon Ayotte sold 888 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $16,596.72.

On Thursday, May 21st, Jon Ayotte sold 285 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $5,198.40.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Jon Ayotte sold 363 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $7,260.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Jon Ayotte sold 364 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $5,587.40.

EverQuote Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVER traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.86. The company's stock had a trading volume of 465,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,128. The stock has a market cap of $895.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.61. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $28.73.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $190.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.10 million. EverQuote had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 53.39%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 901,207 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,333,000 after acquiring an additional 405,237 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in EverQuote by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 687,367 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 361,082 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EverQuote by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,615 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 319,618 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in EverQuote by 47.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 909,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 293,160 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in EverQuote by 615.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 339,672 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 292,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EverQuote from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EverQuote from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded EverQuote from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EverQuote

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online insurance marketplace that connects consumers with insurance providers across the United States. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary technology to match individuals seeking coverage with insurers offering competitive rates. Since its initial public offering in 2020, EverQuote has focused on expanding its digital platform and enhancing the efficiency of its lead-generation processes.

The company's core business centers on a quote-comparison engine for personal auto, home, and health insurance products.

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