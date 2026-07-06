Jonathan Root Sells 1,554 Shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Stock

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG - Get Free Report) CFO Jonathan Root sold 1,554 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $37,979.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 29,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $718,536. This trade represents a 5.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Harley-Davidson stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.32. 2,169,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.26. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $31.25.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.68%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Harley-Davidson's payout ratio is presently 42.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,461 shares of the company's stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 13.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,764 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price target on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Harley-Davidson

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is a renowned American motorcycle manufacturer best known for its heavyweight cruiser and touring bikes. Founded in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has built a strong reputation for producing distinctive motorcycles characterized by their signature V-twin engines, chrome finishes and robust frames. Harley-Davidson markets its products globally through a network of franchised dealerships and focuses on delivering an immersive brand experience to its customers, emphasizing lifestyle and community alongside its motorcycles.

In addition to its core motorcycle business, Harley-Davidson offers an extensive range of parts, accessories and apparel under its Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories and MotorClothes lines.

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