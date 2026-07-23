Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle to post earnings of $4.52 per share and revenue of $6.8745 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $324.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $305.54 and a 200-day moving average of $317.48. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $258.19 and a 1-year high of $363.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 402 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.73, for a total value of $121,295.46. Following the sale, the director owned 4,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,258.37. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,860.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $394.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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