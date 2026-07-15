JonesTrading Begins Coverage on Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Stock analysts at JonesTrading started coverage on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX - Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price target on the technology company's stock. JonesTrading's price target points to a potential upside of 123.88% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lantronix in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Lantronix from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lantronix from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $10.40.

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Lantronix Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of LTRX opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $235.73 million, a P/E ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 1.69.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 5.52%.The company had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.49 million. Lantronix has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantronix will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Lantronix by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 129,873 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 14.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the technology company's stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd raised its position in shares of Lantronix by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 18,107 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 52.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,964 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company's stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc is a provider of secure data access and management solutions designed to simplify the deployment, monitoring and control of devices and equipment across a wide range of industries. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company develops hardware and software products that enable connectivity for smart devices, industrial machinery, IT infrastructure and other systems in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem.

Founded in 1989, Lantronix was among the early innovators in serial-to-Ethernet device networking and has since expanded its portfolio to include secure console servers, device servers, gateways and embedded modules.

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