Josh Silverman Sells 52,479 Shares of Etsy (NYSE:ETSY) Stock

Etsy Inc (NYSE:ETSY - Get Free Report) insider Josh Silverman sold 52,479 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $3,883,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 130,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,671,356. This represents a 28.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Josh Silverman sold 50,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $3,625,000.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Josh Silverman sold 134,730 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $9,281,549.70.

On Friday, May 1st, Josh Silverman sold 88,350 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $5,670,303.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Josh Silverman sold 36,443 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,514,567.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Josh Silverman sold 70,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Josh Silverman sold 30,369 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,943,616.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Josh Silverman sold 24,296 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,433,464.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Josh Silverman sold 12,148 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $655,992.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Josh Silverman sold 6,074 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $298,051.18.

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Etsy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETSY traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $72.62. 3,482,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.88. Etsy Inc has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The company's 50-day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded Etsy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 target price on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Etsy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Etsy from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore set a $72.00 target price on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Etsy

More Etsy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Etsy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Etsy was upgraded by Zacks Research from hold to strong-buy , reinforcing bullish sentiment and signaling improving outlook from a prominent research firm. Article Title

Etsy was upgraded by Zacks Research from to , reinforcing bullish sentiment and signaling improving outlook from a prominent research firm. Positive Sentiment: Etsy was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list, which can attract momentum and fundamental investors looking for upgraded names. Article Title

Etsy was added to Zacks’ list, which can attract momentum and fundamental investors looking for upgraded names. Positive Sentiment: Etsy launched a timely “ Shop Other Jeffs ” campaign aimed at competing with Amazon Prime Day, highlighting non-billionaire Etsy sellers and limited-edition merchandise to boost traffic and brand awareness. Article Title

Etsy launched a timely “ ” campaign aimed at competing with Amazon Prime Day, highlighting non-billionaire Etsy sellers and limited-edition merchandise to boost traffic and brand awareness. Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets praised Etsy’s anti-Amazon advertising effort as a smart way to differentiate the marketplace and appeal to shoppers looking for alternatives to big-box platforms. Article Title

Multiple outlets praised Etsy’s anti-Amazon advertising effort as a smart way to differentiate the marketplace and appeal to shoppers looking for alternatives to big-box platforms. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary noted that Etsy has already had a strong run this year, which may keep valuation-sensitive investors cautious even as the stock has outperformed. Article Title

Some commentary noted that Etsy has already had a strong run this year, which may keep valuation-sensitive investors cautious even as the stock has outperformed. Negative Sentiment: A report from NBC highlighted that some Etsy sellers are still struggling with the impact of tariffs, suggesting ongoing pressure on parts of the platform’s seller base. Article Title

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. EFG International AG bought a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its stake in Etsy by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,210 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company's stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels.

Further Reading

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