Joy Corso Sells 33,635 Shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM - Get Free Report) insider Joy Corso sold 33,635 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $178,265.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,175,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,230,764.80. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Sprinklr Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE CXM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,248,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,870. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.89 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sprinklr has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.480-0.490 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.100-0.100 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CXM shares. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Sprinklr from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Sprinklr from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CXM

Sprinklr News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprinklr this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sprinklr recently reported quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, topping analyst expectations of $0.10, and revenue of $219.48 million also came in above estimates. The company said quarterly revenue rose 6.8% year over year, which supports the longer-term business outlook.

Sprinklr recently reported quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, topping analyst expectations of $0.10, and revenue of $219.48 million also came in above estimates. The company said quarterly revenue rose 6.8% year over year, which supports the longer-term business outlook. Neutral Sentiment: ResultsCX, a customer experience management peer, announced Great Place To Work certification across eight countries. This is not a direct update on Sprinklr, but it highlights continued activity and recognition in the broader CXM sector.

ResultsCX, a customer experience management peer, announced Great Place To Work certification across eight countries. This is not a direct update on Sprinklr, but it highlights continued activity and recognition in the broader CXM sector. Negative Sentiment: Multiple Sprinklr insiders, including CEO Rory P. Read, CTO Amitabh Misra, General Counsel Jacob Scott, and directors/executives Karthik Suri, Joy Corso, Sanjay Macwan, and Ragy Thomas, sold shares in recent filings. While the company said the sales were mainly tied to tax withholding from vested equity awards and some were executed under 10b5-1 plans, the cluster of sales can still weigh on investor sentiment. CEO insider filing

Multiple Sprinklr insiders, including CEO Rory P. Read, CTO Amitabh Misra, General Counsel Jacob Scott, and directors/executives Karthik Suri, Joy Corso, Sanjay Macwan, and Ragy Thomas, sold shares in recent filings. While the company said the sales were mainly tied to tax withholding from vested equity awards and some were executed under 10b5-1 plans, the cluster of sales can still weigh on investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: A shareholder class action notice from Robbins LLP suggests continued legal overhang for Sprinklr, which may add to pressure on the stock. Class action notice

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,243 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 24,370.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Essential Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 563.7% in the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc NYSE: CXM is a leading enterprise software firm specializing in customer experience management. The company offers a unified, AI-driven platform designed to help organizations engage customers across multiple digital and social channels. By consolidating marketing, advertising, research, care and engagement functions into a single SaaS solution, Sprinklr enables brands to deliver consistent and personalized experiences at scale.

Sprinklr's platform includes modules for social media management, customer service automation, social advertising and market research, supplemented by AI and machine learning capabilities.

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