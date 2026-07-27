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JOYY (NASDAQ:JOYY) Hits New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
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Key Points

  • JOYY shares reached a new 52-week high, trading as high as $75.25 and recently at $74.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and trades at a P/E ratio of 17.44.
  • Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.67. Citigroup reiterated its Buy rating, while Zacks Research upgraded the stock to Hold.
  • JOYY raised its quarterly dividend to $1.50, equal to $6.00 annually and an 8.0% yield. However, its dividend payout ratio is high at 138.75%, which may raise questions about dividend sustainability.
  • Five stocks we like better than JOYY.

JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:JOYY - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.25 and last traded at $74.99, with a volume of 14641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on JOYY shares. Zacks Research raised JOYY from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JOYY

JOYY Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company's 50-day moving average price is $66.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.63.

JOYY Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. This is an increase from JOYY's previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. JOYY's dividend payout ratio is presently 138.75%.

Institutional Trading of JOYY

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company's stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 167.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in JOYY during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JOYY Inc NASDAQ: JOYY is a China-based technology company that develops and operates social media and live-streaming platforms. The company's core business centers on real-time interactive video services and short-form social content, enabling users to create, share and monetize live and recorded audio-visual content. JOYY's platforms are designed to connect creators and viewers through features such as live chat, virtual gifting and subscription-based interactions.

Products and services provided by JOYY include consumer-facing mobile and web applications that support live entertainment, social networking and short-form video consumption.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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