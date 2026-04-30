JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target to $400.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the aerospace company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GD. Citigroup cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $389.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus raised their target price on General Dynamics from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Dynamics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $387.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $390.47.

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General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock traded up $6.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $345.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,029,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,579. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $345.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. General Dynamics has a one year low of $266.98 and a one year high of $369.70. The company has a market capitalization of $93.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.38.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.43. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.01%.The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Rayha sold 4,370 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $1,524,212.30. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,767,997.44. This trade represents a 35.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 10,153 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.95, for a total value of $3,603,807.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,176.25. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 51,260 shares of company stock worth $18,133,971 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 72 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company's stock.

General Dynamics News Summary

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About General Dynamics

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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