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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target to GBX 1,480

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Prudential logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • JPMorgan raised its price target on Prudential to GBX 1,480 (from GBX 1,450) and maintains an "overweight" rating, implying roughly a 31.5% upside from the prior close.
  • Other brokers including Citigroup and Deutsche Bank also lifted targets (to GBX 1,425 and GBX 1,440), leaving five analysts with Buy ratings and an average target of GBX 1,379 versus the stock trading near GBX 1,125.50.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Prudential (LON:PRU - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,450 to GBX 1,480 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.50% from the company's previous close.

PRU has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,122 to GBX 1,425 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,355 to GBX 1,440 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 1,379.

View Our Latest Analysis on PRU

Prudential Trading Up 0.7%

PRU stock traded up GBX 8.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,125.50. 21,980,605 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,479,785. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,096.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,104.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.90. Prudential has a 52-week low of GBX 773.40 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,238.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential news, insider Anil Wadhwani acquired 37 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,127 per share, with a total value of £416.99. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prudential

(Get Free Report)

Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management in 24 markets across Asia and Africa. Prudential's mission is to be the most trusted partner and protector for this generation and generations to come, by providing simple and accessible financial and health solutions. The business has dual primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (2378) and the London Stock Exchange (PRU). It also has a secondary listing on the Singapore Stock Exchange (K6S) and a listing on the New York Stock Exchange (PUK) in the form of American Depositary Receipts.

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Analyst Recommendations for Prudential (LON:PRU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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