JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target to $20.00

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price points to a potential upside of 5.46% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BXMT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.13.

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Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.6%

BXMT traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.97. 2,301,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.00. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $20.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.23.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $159.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.37 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. Analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Fernando Austin Pena sold 1,666 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $31,454.08. Following the transaction, the president owned 76,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,453,136.96. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,239,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,498.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,594,613 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,830 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,082,005 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $56,740,000 after acquiring an additional 603,588 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 70.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,077,590 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $19,838,000 after acquiring an additional 446,838 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $7,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone Mortgage Trust this week:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc NYSE: BXMT is a publicly traded real estate finance company that originates, acquires and manages commercial mortgage loans and other CRE debt investments. As an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT), it seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through the deployment of senior floating-rate and fixed-rate loans backed by income-producing properties.

The firm's core business activities span the origination of senior mortgage loans, the acquisition of loan portfolios and other real estate debt instruments, and the active management of those investments.

Further Reading

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