JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $73.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the auto parts company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.84% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BWA. New Street Research set a $66.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BorgWarner from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $66.77.

Get BorgWarner alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BWA

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.23. 717,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,487. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $70.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 1.93%.BorgWarner's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,021 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $721,520.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 204,913 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,544,822.98. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 12,012 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $628,347.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,000,229.78. This represents a 23.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,083 shares of company stock valued at $4,638,585. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235,861 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $10,368,000 after buying an additional 161,755 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter worth $1,016,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 73.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 44,395 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 18,749 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company's stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BorgWarner, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BorgWarner wasn't on the list.

While BorgWarner currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here