JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $275.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would indicate a potential upside of 74.63% from the stock's current price.

PODD has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Insulet from $330.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Insulet from $326.00 to $277.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Insulet from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $263.91.

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Insulet Price Performance

PODD traded up $6.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.48. The company's stock had a trading volume of 81,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,567. Insulet has a 12 month low of $148.30 and a 12 month high of $354.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business's 50-day moving average price is $212.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $761.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $729.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business's revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Insulet will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Michael R. Minogue purchased 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $246.23 per share, with a total value of $499,846.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,483 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,304,839.09. This trade represents a 13.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Insulet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $300,794,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,264,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 459,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $130,499,000 after buying an additional 283,643 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 712.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $66,907,000 after buying an additional 279,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,082,000.

More Insulet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — EPS $1.42 vs. ~$1.19 consensus and revenue $761.7M (+33.9% Y/Y), driven by strong Omnipod demand. This confirms solid top-line momentum. Insulet Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 results beat expectations — EPS $1.42 vs. ~$1.19 consensus and revenue $761.7M (+33.9% Y/Y), driven by strong Omnipod demand. This confirms solid top-line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Company raised its annual revenue growth outlook after the quarter, citing sustained demand for its tubeless insulin pumps — a supportive signal for medium-term sales trajectory. Insulet lifts annual revenue forecast after quarterly beat

Company raised its annual revenue growth outlook after the quarter, citing sustained demand for its tubeless insulin pumps — a supportive signal for medium-term sales trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call commentary was broadly upbeat (Omnipod growth emphasized) and management provided slide materials/transcripts for investors to parse execution details. These materials clarify drivers but don't change the headline beat. Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call commentary was broadly upbeat (Omnipod growth emphasized) and management provided slide materials/transcripts for investors to parse execution details. These materials clarify drivers but don't change the headline beat. Negative Sentiment: FY 2026 EPS guidance appears below some Street estimates (company set FY EPS around ~6.21 vs. ~6.33 consensus cited by analysts), which likely disappointed investors despite the revenue upgrade. Earnings and guidance details

FY 2026 EPS guidance appears below some Street estimates (company set FY EPS around ~6.21 vs. ~6.33 consensus cited by analysts), which likely disappointed investors despite the revenue upgrade. Negative Sentiment: BTIG cut its price target from $320 to $260 (still a Buy rating); the PT reduction signals some analyst re‑valuation and may have amplified selling pressure. BTIG price target cut

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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