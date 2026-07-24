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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target to $7.50

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE: KREF) from $8.00 to $7.50 and kept an underweight rating on the stock.
  • The broader analyst view remains cautious: KREF now has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $8.80, with more analysts rating it Hold or Sell than Buy.
  • KKR Real Estate Finance Trust recently reported quarterly EPS of ($0.58), slightly worse than estimates, though revenue came in above expectations at $29.34 million.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "underweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.28% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KREF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $8.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KREF

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of KREF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.41. 965,734 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,553. The stock's 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 407.64 and a quick ratio of 407.64. The stock has a market cap of $433.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.82. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $9.98.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 47.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $29.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 25.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 72,566 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 317.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 204,589 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 155,553 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,162 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 72,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc NYSE: KREF is a mortgage real estate investment trust sponsored by KKR & Co Inc The company focuses on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and real estate-related assets across the United States and select European markets.

The trust's investment strategy is centered on lending to high-quality office, industrial, retail, multifamily and hotel properties. Its portfolio primarily consists of senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, floating-rate debt securities and preferred equity positions.

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Analyst Recommendations for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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