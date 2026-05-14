JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $163.00

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the Internet company based in Singapore's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would suggest a potential upside of 80.62% from the stock's current price.

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SE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on SEA

SEA Price Performance

NYSE:SE traded down $3.28 on Thursday, hitting $90.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,236,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,417,805. SEA has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $199.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.76.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). SEA had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SEA will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $75,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,551,932. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $75,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 208,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,756,656. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,579,652 shares of company stock valued at $138,921,297. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in SEA by 22.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,886,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $515,894,000 after acquiring an additional 521,782 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,791,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $228,549,000 after acquiring an additional 350,840 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,642,304 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $135,999,000 after acquiring an additional 88,431 shares in the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $95,678,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in SEA by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 718,949 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $83,750,000 after acquiring an additional 175,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company's stock.

More SEA News

Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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