JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR) to Underweight

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ASR. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $300.00.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Stock Performance

Shares of ASR stock opened at $274.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.98 and a 200 day moving average of $323.09. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has a 52 week low of $270.78 and a 52 week high of $381.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The transportation company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $495.15 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 766.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 181 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 324 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, SAB. de C.V. NYSE: ASR is a leading airport operator in Mexico specializing in the development, operation and management of airports under long-term concession agreements. The company’s core business activities include the operation of passenger and cargo terminals, the administration of retail and service concessions, the provision of parking and ground-support services, and the implementation of security and maintenance programs.

ASR holds concession rights for nine airports across southeastern Mexico, including premier tourism hubs such as Cancún, Cozumel and Huatulco, as well as regional facilities in Mérida, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Minatitlán.

Further Reading

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