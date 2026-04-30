JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) to Neutral

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $725.00 price objective on the social networking company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.16% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $815.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $855.00 to $760.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $830.13.

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Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $603.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $630.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $648.65. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $520.26 and a one year high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $56.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $55.36 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 38.61%. Meta Platforms's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 29.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.24, for a total value of $5,106,100.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,352.84. This trade represents a 74.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 56,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.70, for a total transaction of $36,471,323.70. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,155 shares of company stock worth $107,067,129. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 4,301 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,001 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 984 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

More Meta Platforms News

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About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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