JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $719.00 to $975.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.29% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CASY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Casey's General Stores from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Casey's General Stores from $792.00 to $794.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut Casey's General Stores from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Casey's General Stores from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $990.00 price objective on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey's General Stores currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $893.00.

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Casey's General Stores Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ CASY traded down $7.49 on Friday, hitting $908.79. The company's stock had a trading volume of 52,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,222. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. Casey's General Stores has a 52-week low of $490.00 and a 52-week high of $927.85. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $798.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $684.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Casey's General Stores had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.07%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Casey's General Stores will post 20.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey's General Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Casey's General Stores by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 4.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company's stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company's stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Casey's General Stores by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the company's stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Casey's General Stores by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Casey's General Stores

Here are the key news stories impacting Casey's General Stores this week:

Positive Sentiment: Casey's reported a major earnings beat and record quarterly profitability, reinforcing confidence in its growth and margin profile.

Casey's reported a major earnings beat and record quarterly profitability, reinforcing confidence in its growth and margin profile. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on CASY from $910 to $960 and kept an overweight rating, signaling further upside potential. Benzinga Tickerreport.com

Wells Fargo raised its price target on from $910 to $960 and kept an rating, signaling further upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary highlighted strong fuel profits, same-store sales growth, buybacks, and dividend support as signs Casey's business model remains resilient.

Analysts and market commentary highlighted strong fuel profits, same-store sales growth, buybacks, and dividend support as signs Casey's business model remains resilient. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed Casey's as a defensive grocery/convenience-store name with steady cash flow and income appeal, which may help support the stock but does not change fundamentals immediately. Zacks

Several articles framed Casey's as a defensive grocery/convenience-store name with steady cash flow and income appeal, which may help support the stock but does not change fundamentals immediately. Neutral Sentiment: Recent grocery-stock lists and “hot buy” commentary were generally favorable, but they are mostly reiterations of the company’s strong momentum rather than new catalysts. MarketBeat

Recent grocery-stock lists and “hot buy” commentary were generally favorable, but they are mostly reiterations of the company’s strong momentum rather than new catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary noted that the valuation is now rich after the rally, which could limit near-term upside if execution slows or fuel costs pressure margins.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

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