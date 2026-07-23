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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
CME Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • JPMorgan raised its price target on CME Group to $250 from $249, but kept an underweight rating, implying a slight downside from the prior close.
  • CME Group’s latest quarter beat estimates, with EPS of $2.99 and revenue of about $1.71 billion, while management said the first half of 2026 was the strongest in company history for several profitability metrics.
  • Despite the positive operating performance, analyst views remain mixed: the stock has a Hold consensus rating and a consensus price target of $292.47, reflecting ongoing valuation concerns.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $249.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "underweight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.38% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on CME Group from $316.00 to $270.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $324.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded CME Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $323.00 to $273.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $292.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on CME Group

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock traded up $4.26 on Thursday, hitting $253.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,518,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,212. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.51. CME Group has a 1 year low of $218.31 and a 1 year high of $329.16. The stock has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 63.19% and a return on equity of 15.42%. CME Group's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CME Group will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 5,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.63, for a total transaction of $1,752,536.39. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,438,860.26. This trade represents a 17.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 325 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.57 per share, with a total value of $74,935.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 260,442 shares in the company, valued at $60,050,111.94. This represents a 0.12% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CME. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company's stock.

Key CME Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

About CME Group

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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Analyst Recommendations for CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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