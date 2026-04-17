JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Stock

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,060.00 to $1,110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the retailer's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COST. Weiss Ratings raised Costco Wholesale from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $917.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,175.00 to $1,315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,045.97.

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Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $985.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $437.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $844.06 and a 52-week high of $1,067.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $995.77 and a 200-day moving average of $944.13.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The retailer reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.96 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The business's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total transaction of $732,204.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,139,485.42. This represents a 10.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 850 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.26, for a total transaction of $838,321.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,169,907.28. This trade represents a 16.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $608,000. Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 136 shares of the retailer's stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, OxenFree Capital LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. OxenFree Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the retailer's stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Costco Wholesale

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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