JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Stock

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "underweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.61% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CTOS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.83.

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Custom Truck One Source Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE CTOS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.15. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,844,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,079. Custom Truck One Source has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.71 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $461.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,050,221 shares of the company's stock worth $40,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,504 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 3,477.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 938,098 shares of the company's stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 911,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 221.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 842,964 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,500,229 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter worth $4,167,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Custom Truck One Source

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Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc NYSE: CTOS is a North American provider of specialty rental equipment, parts and services. The company's fleet encompasses a wide range of assets, including cranes, aerial work platforms, trench safety and shoring equipment, fluid management solutions, generators and other industrial machinery. Customers rely on Custom Truck One Source to support projects in construction, energy, telecommunications, industrial manufacturing, municipalities and large-scale events.

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Custom Truck One Source has expanded through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions to establish a network of more than 140 branch locations across the United States and Canada.

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