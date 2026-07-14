JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the oil and gas company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.80% from the company's current price.

DK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Delek US from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Delek US from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Delek US from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Delek US from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $49.15.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DK

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of DK traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $59.16. The company's stock had a trading volume of 95,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,555. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.72, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.58. Delek US has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $59.18.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $1.50. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.33 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 22.90%. The firm's revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.32) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Delek US will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William J. Finnerty sold 5,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 34,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,457.50. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vicky Sutil sold 3,061 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $140,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,994. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 39,270 shares of company stock worth $1,828,718 in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Delek US by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the third quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Delek US during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Delek US News

Here are the key news stories impacting Delek US this week:

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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