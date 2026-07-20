JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Stock

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $700.00 to $742.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the technology company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.34% from the company's previous close.

MSCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $730.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of MSCI from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $690.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $760.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $719.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $718.67.

Get MSCI alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $627.01. The stock had a trading volume of 138,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. MSCI has a 52 week low of $501.08 and a 52 week high of $644.77. The business's 50-day moving average price is $596.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $576.84.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $850.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $830.91 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 65.48% and a net margin of 40.74%.The business's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that MSCI will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total value of $5,920,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,941,357.92. This trade represents a 29.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.76% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alken Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of MSCI by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alken Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the technology company's stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth $450,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth $201,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MSCI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MSCI wasn't on the list.

While MSCI currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here