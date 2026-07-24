JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $269.00 to $271.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the industrial products company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $246.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $242.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $232.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $229.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Corporation of America presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.43.

Get PKG alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

Shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock traded up $14.35 on Friday, hitting $248.25. 668,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,281. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12-month low of $189.03 and a 12-month high of $251.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $226.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.48.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.25%.The company's revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.910-2.910 EPS. Analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Packaging Corporation of America

In related news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $2,011,463.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 473,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,811,258.80. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Corporation of America

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 132.3% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 6.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,030 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $13,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Baring Financial LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Corporation of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Corporation of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Packaging Corporation of America, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Packaging Corporation of America wasn't on the list.

While Packaging Corporation of America currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here