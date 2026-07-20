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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
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Key Points

  • JPMorgan raised Palomar’s price target from $150 to $167 and kept an overweight rating, implying about 18.7% upside from the prior close.
  • Other analysts have also turned more positive on PLMR, with firms like Piper Sandler and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifting targets; the stock now carries a Moderate Buy consensus and an average target of $162.50.
  • Palomar reported earnings of $2.31 per share, beating estimates, while revenue rose 59.7% year over year; the shares recently traded up to $140.74, near the stock’s 52-week high.
  • Interested in Palomar? Here are five stocks we like better.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.66% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLMR. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Palomar from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Palomar in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Palomar from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $162.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palomar

Palomar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR traded up $5.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.74. 45,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,203. Palomar has a 52-week low of $100.81 and a 52-week high of $147.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.29 and a 200-day moving average of $123.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.41.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Palomar had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 20.11%.The company had revenue of $278.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Palomar will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $395,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 329,388 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,207,668.48. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 6,863 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $957,388.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 66,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,273,681. This trade represents a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 17,843 shares of company stock worth $2,270,468 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Palomar by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 294 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: PLMR is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.

In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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