JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target points to a potential upside of 20.66% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $307.60.

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Texas Instruments Stock Down 4.2%

Texas Instruments stock traded down $12.39 on Thursday, hitting $281.80. 6,364,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,143,429. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $152.73 and a 1 year high of $334.03. The firm has a market cap of $256.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $301.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Texas Instruments's quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total value of $7,871,947.20. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 53,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,084,815.06. The trade was a 34.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total transaction of $13,818,943.12. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 52,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,294,376.64. This trade represents a 49.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments reported Q2 EPS of $2.14 and revenue of $5.46 billion, both above estimates, with revenue up 22.8% year over year and profit up sharply. Article Title

Texas Instruments reported Q2 EPS of $2.14 and revenue of $5.46 billion, both above estimates, with revenue up 22.8% year over year and profit up sharply. Positive Sentiment: The company raised Q3 guidance above Wall Street forecasts, signaling continued strength in industrial, data center and automotive demand. Article Title

The company raised Q3 guidance above Wall Street forecasts, signaling continued strength in industrial, data center and automotive demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts cited improving demand recovery and AI/data center growth, with some raising price targets, including KeyCorp to $400 and Mizuho to $305. Article Title

Analysts cited improving demand recovery and AI/data center growth, with some raising price targets, including KeyCorp to $400 and Mizuho to $305. Neutral Sentiment: Several market commentaries highlighted TXN as a stock to watch after the earnings release and noted it may be undervalued on a fresh beat, but these pieces did not add new operating details. Article Title

Several market commentaries highlighted TXN as a stock to watch after the earnings release and noted it may be undervalued on a fresh beat, but these pieces did not add new operating details. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong report, TXN shares slipped in premarket and after-hours trading as investors seemed to view the results as good but not good enough after a big run-up in chip stocks. Article Title

Despite the strong report, TXN shares slipped in premarket and after-hours trading as investors seemed to view the results as good but not good enough after a big run-up in chip stocks. Negative Sentiment: Market coverage suggested the decline may reflect elevated expectations across analog semiconductors, with peers also under pressure after strong-but-not-perfect results. Article Title

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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