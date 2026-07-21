JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stock

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $466.00 to $516.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the healthcare conglomerate's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.29% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $455.92.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $10.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $432.54. 1,293,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,420,451. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $405.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.00. The company has a market cap of $392.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $461.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $1.44. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $112.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.77 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More UnitedHealth Group News

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UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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