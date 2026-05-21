JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the apparel retailer's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.76% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on URBN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $86.42.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on URBN

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:URBN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.98. 761,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $59.53 and a 1 year high of $84.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.95.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.54%.The company's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In related news, CEO Richard A. Hayne sold 10,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $752,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,449,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,230,181,642.50. This represents a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $657,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,933,859 shares in the company, valued at $136,337,059.50. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 32.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $127,114,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 900.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 969,999 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $69,287,000 after buying an additional 873,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $60,795,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5,360.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 618,152 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $44,155,000 after buying an additional 606,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company's stock.

Urban Outfitters News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Urban Outfitters this week:

Positive Sentiment: URBN posted record Q1 sales and net income , with EPS of $1.30 topping estimates of $1.12 and revenue of $1.48 billion beating Wall Street’s $1.46 billion forecast. The company also said revenue rose 11.4% year over year, reinforcing momentum across the business. Article Title

URBN posted , with EPS of topping estimates of $1.12 and revenue of beating Wall Street’s $1.46 billion forecast. The company also said revenue rose year over year, reinforcing momentum across the business. Positive Sentiment: Management credited the quarter to Nuuly subscriber growth , stronger performance at Free People/FP Movement , and wholesale gains, signaling healthy demand across multiple segments rather than reliance on one brand. Article Title

Management credited the quarter to , stronger performance at , and wholesale gains, signaling healthy demand across multiple segments rather than reliance on one brand. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America’s Lorraine Hutchinson raised her price target to $90 from a prior level and reiterated a Buy rating , citing strong brand momentum and margin expansion. That analyst support may help reinforce bullish sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Bank of America’s Lorraine Hutchinson from a prior level and , citing strong brand momentum and margin expansion. That analyst support may help reinforce bullish sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call transcript and related coverage mainly provide additional color on the quarter and are unlikely to be the primary driver versus the headline earnings beat and upbeat guidance/momentum narrative. Article Title

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city's historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.

The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.

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