JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Stock

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the transportation company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.46% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WAB. Stephens upgraded Wabtec to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wabtec from $318.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Wabtec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $308.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $284.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wabtec currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $310.64.

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Wabtec Stock Performance

NYSE WAB traded up $5.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $295.89. The company had a trading volume of 931,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,630. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.26. Wabtec has a fifty-two week low of $184.26 and a fifty-two week high of $298.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.16. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.600-10.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Wabtec news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $303,612.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,077 shares in the company, valued at $32,391,541.62. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total transaction of $285,107.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,158,047.50. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 5,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,571 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 7.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Wabtec by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,890 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its stake in shares of Wabtec by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 11.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,097 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $19,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,352 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Wabtec

Here are the key news stories impacting Wabtec this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wabtec posted Q2 earnings of $2.76 per share, topping estimates, while revenue rose 17.5% to $3.18 billion on broad-based strength in freight and transit. Article title

Wabtec posted Q2 earnings of $2.76 per share, topping estimates, while revenue rose 17.5% to $3.18 billion on broad-based strength in freight and transit. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY2026 guidance to $12.3 billion-$12.6 billion in revenue and $10.60-$10.90 in adjusted EPS, signaling management confidence in continued demand and margin expansion. Article title

The company raised FY2026 guidance to $12.3 billion-$12.6 billion in revenue and $10.60-$10.90 in adjusted EPS, signaling management confidence in continued demand and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Several firms raised price targets after the results, including Susquehanna to $340, KeyCorp to $340, and Wells Fargo to $315, reflecting improved expectations for WAB’s earnings power. Article title

Several firms raised price targets after the results, including Susquehanna to $340, KeyCorp to $340, and Wells Fargo to $315, reflecting improved expectations for WAB’s earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Technical coverage also turned bullish, with the stock crossing above the 20-day and 50-day moving averages and flashing a “golden cross” style signal, which can attract momentum investors. Article title

Technical coverage also turned bullish, with the stock crossing above the 20-day and 50-day moving averages and flashing a “golden cross” style signal, which can attract momentum investors. Neutral Sentiment: Wabtec also had a series of momentum-focused articles highlighting the stock as a strong technical setup, reinforcing the recent investor enthusiasm rather than adding new fundamentals. Article title

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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