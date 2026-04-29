JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.22% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENPH. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.03.

Get Enphase Energy alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.19. The company's stock had a trading volume of 17,246,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,904,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.39. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $54.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.32.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $282.25 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 11.69%.Enphase Energy's quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,100 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $57,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,708.50. This trade represents a 10.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 137,250 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $5,985,472.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,597,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,673,124.01. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 334.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 626,065 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $22,156,000 after purchasing an additional 481,846 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 384.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,589 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 56,818 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,246.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 158,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 147,146 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 56,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 30,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Enphase Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Enphase Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat on EPS and healthy non‑GAAP gross margin — Enphase reported $0.47 adj. EPS (above consensus) and ~44% non‑GAAP gross margin, showing earnings resilience despite lower revenue. Earnings beat

Q1 earnings beat on EPS and healthy non‑GAAP gross margin — Enphase reported $0.47 adj. EPS (above consensus) and ~44% non‑GAAP gross margin, showing earnings resilience despite lower revenue. Positive Sentiment: New product expansion into data-center power — Enphase announced the IQ Solid‑State Transformer (IQ SST) aimed at AI/data-center infrastructure (800 VDC), signaling a potential new high-margin market beyond residential solar. This is a longer‑term growth catalyst if pilots scale. IQ SST press release

New product expansion into data-center power — Enphase announced the IQ Solid‑State Transformer (IQ SST) aimed at AI/data-center infrastructure (800 VDC), signaling a potential new high-margin market beyond residential solar. This is a longer‑term growth catalyst if pilots scale. Positive Sentiment: Unusual call buying — Volume showed an atypical spike in call option activity (roughly ~51k calls traded), which can indicate some traders are positioning for an upside bounce or event-driven move (short-term bullish flow). (Internal market note)

Unusual call buying — Volume showed an atypical spike in call option activity (roughly ~51k calls traded), which can indicate some traders are positioning for an upside bounce or event-driven move (short-term bullish flow). (Internal market note) Neutral Sentiment: Q2 revenue guide includes safe‑harbor shipments — Management guided Q2 revenue $280M–$310M and disclosed ~ $85M of safe‑harbor shipments; that provides forward visibility but also front‑loads some revenue, making underlying demand harder to read. Guidance detail

Q2 revenue guide includes safe‑harbor shipments — Management guided Q2 revenue $280M–$310M and disclosed ~ $85M of safe‑harbor shipments; that provides forward visibility but also front‑loads some revenue, making underlying demand harder to read. Negative Sentiment: Weaker U.S. solar demand and revenue decline pressured the stock — Q1 revenue fell ~20–28% y/y (reports vary by measure), with management citing lower U.S. sell‑through after residential tax‑credit changes and seasonality; investors see demand softness and tariff-related margin pressure as near-term headwinds. Weak U.S. demand

Weaker U.S. solar demand and revenue decline pressured the stock — Q1 revenue fell ~20–28% y/y (reports vary by measure), with management citing lower U.S. sell‑through after residential tax‑credit changes and seasonality; investors see demand softness and tariff-related margin pressure as near-term headwinds. Negative Sentiment: Guidance and market reaction weighed on sentiment — The Q2 guide sat around or below consensus and was cited as the trigger for a sharp intraday selloff (multiple outlets reported double‑digit percentage moves post‑earnings). Post‑earnings drop

Guidance and market reaction weighed on sentiment — The Q2 guide sat around or below consensus and was cited as the trigger for a sharp intraday selloff (multiple outlets reported double‑digit percentage moves post‑earnings). Negative Sentiment: Analyst target adjustments — Some firms trimmed targets/ratings (Wells Fargo and TD Cowen lowered targets), reflecting more cautious near‑term expectations and contributing to selling pressure. Analyst moves

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company's product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Enphase Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Enphase Energy wasn't on the list.

While Enphase Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here