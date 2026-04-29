JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Stock Price

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.90% from the company's previous close.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Qiagen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Qiagen from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qiagen presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $48.31.

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Qiagen Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:QGEN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.61. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,091,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.95. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $540.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $528.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Qiagen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500- EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.540- EPS. Research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qiagen

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,450,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,500,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Qiagen by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,429,424 shares of the company's stock worth $379,072,000 after acquiring an additional 906,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Qiagen by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,907,801 shares of the company's stock worth $355,614,000 after acquiring an additional 697,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Qiagen

Here are the key news stories impacting Qiagen this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Q1 earnings call takeaways: management described mixed sales across businesses but reiterated strong profitability metrics and margin execution. Article Title

Q1 earnings call takeaways: management described mixed sales across businesses but reiterated strong profitability metrics and margin execution. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 materials: the earnings presentation and full call transcript are available for detail on segment performance and product trends (helpful for modeling near‑term revenue). Presentation Transcript

Q1 materials: the earnings presentation and full call transcript are available for detail on segment performance and product trends (helpful for modeling near‑term revenue). Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media deep dives summarize trends (useful context but less likely to move price than guidance/earnings). Article Title

Analyst and media deep dives summarize trends (useful context but less likely to move price than guidance/earnings). Negative Sentiment: Company lowered near‑term and full‑year financial guidance: Q2 EPS and revenue guidance came in below street consensus, and FY24/26 EPS and revenue ranges were trimmed, signaling weaker demand than expected — a primary driver of the stock move.

Company lowered near‑term and full‑year financial guidance: Q2 EPS and revenue guidance came in below street consensus, and FY24/26 EPS and revenue ranges were trimmed, signaling weaker demand than expected — a primary driver of the stock move. Negative Sentiment: After‑hours coverage reports the guidance cut is tied to weaker demand for TB (tuberculosis) tests, which directly pressures revenue visibility in infectious‑disease testing. Article Title

After‑hours coverage reports the guidance cut is tied to weaker demand for TB (tuberculosis) tests, which directly pressures revenue visibility in infectious‑disease testing. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: coverage notes QGEN hit multi‑year lows after the quarter, with geopolitical headwinds (MidEast tensions) also cited as a near‑term dampener on Q1 results. Article Title

Market reaction: coverage notes QGEN hit multi‑year lows after the quarter, with geopolitical headwinds (MidEast tensions) also cited as a near‑term dampener on Q1 results. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup cut its price target from $55 to $38 and set a "neutral" rating, signaling lower upside expectations from a major broker. Article Title

Citigroup cut its price target from $55 to $38 and set a "neutral" rating, signaling lower upside expectations from a major broker. Negative Sentiment: Investor risk: a plaintiff firm announced a securities‑law investigation into potential claims against Qiagen executives, adding litigation/uncertainty risk. Article Title

Qiagen Company Profile

Qiagen NV NYSE: QGEN is a global provider of sample and assay technologies designed to enable molecular testing in the fields of molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic research and pharmaceutical development. The company's solutions span the full workflow of nucleic acid and protein analysis, offering customers standardized kits, instruments and software tools that streamline the preparation, detection and quantification of DNA, RNA and proteins.

The company's product portfolio includes nucleic acid extraction and purification systems, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) reagents and instrumentation, digital PCR platforms, next-generation sequencing (NGS) library‐preparation kits and proteomics solutions.

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