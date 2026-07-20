JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Price

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the technology company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.39% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SSNC. UBS Group lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.25.

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SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $69.94. The company had a trading volume of 501,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,476. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.40 and a twelve month high of $91.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. Research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $183,196.40. Following the sale, the director owned 79,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,178.72. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $583,576 in the last 90 days. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Havemeyer Place LP bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EFG International AG acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 216.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company's stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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