JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for St. James's Place (LON:STJ) Stock Price

St. James's Place (LON:STJ - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,686 to GBX 1,663 in a research report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.89% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a GBX 1,400 price objective on shares of St. James's Place in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,800 target price on shares of St. James's Place in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 1,475 target price on shares of St. James's Place in a report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,700 target price on shares of St. James's Place in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of St. James's Place from GBX 1,810 to GBX 1,790 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 1,675.43.

Get St. James's Place alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on St. James's Place

St. James's Place Trading Up 2.4%

LON STJ traded up GBX 28.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,206. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,469,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,073,260. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,266.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,340.04. St. James's Place has a twelve month low of GBX 943.40 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,575.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.73.

St. James's Place (LON:STJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 99.90 earnings per share for the quarter. St. James's Place had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 37.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that St. James's Place will post 67.9947461 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

St. James's Place Company Profile

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers. We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider St. James's Place, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and St. James's Place wasn't on the list.

While St. James's Place currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here