JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Stock Price

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.17% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WHR. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $68.89.

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Whirlpool Stock Down 7.6%

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded down $3.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,817,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,688. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.23. The firm's fifty day moving average is $56.65 and its 200-day moving average is $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $41.55 and a fifty-two week high of $111.96.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.99). Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. RWWM Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 191.6% in the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,422,618 shares of the company's stock worth $130,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,959,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,729,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2,795.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 234,564 shares of the company's stock worth $23,789,000 after acquiring an additional 226,462 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 2,391,252 shares of the company's stock worth $172,505,000 after acquiring an additional 221,564 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

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