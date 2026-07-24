JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Price Target to $2,450.00

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the bank's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.72% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FCNCA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,340.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Fundamental Research set a $2,350.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $2,258.85.

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First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded down $39.29 on Friday, hitting $2,173.48. The stock had a trading volume of 38,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,934. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $1,623.76 and a twelve month high of $2,237.82. The business's 50 day moving average is $2,059.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,017.36.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $57.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $56.68. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 15.62%. Analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 177.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,813.37 per share, for a total transaction of $957,459.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,237,017. This trade represents a 0.83% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 7,190 shares of company stock worth $12,573,868 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.63% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 21.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28 shares of the bank's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 24 shares of the bank's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company's stock.

Key First Citizens BancShares News

Here are the key news stories impacting First Citizens BancShares this week:

Positive Sentiment: First Citizens BancShares reported second-quarter EPS of $57.09 , far above the consensus estimate, and revenue of $2.24 billion also topped forecasts, signaling stronger-than-expected profitability and operating performance. First Citizens BancShares Reports Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

First Citizens BancShares reported second-quarter EPS of , far above the consensus estimate, and revenue of also topped forecasts, signaling stronger-than-expected profitability and operating performance. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $2.10 per share , reinforcing capital return to shareholders and highlighting confidence in the company’s financial position. First Citizens BancShares Declares Dividends

The board declared a , reinforcing capital return to shareholders and highlighting confidence in the company’s financial position. Neutral Sentiment: Several follow-up articles and earnings-call coverage focused on the company’s quarterly results and management commentary, which may keep attention on loan growth, margins, and credit quality but did not appear to introduce any new material negative surprise. First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Performance Amid ...

Several follow-up articles and earnings-call coverage focused on the company’s quarterly results and management commentary, which may keep attention on loan growth, margins, and credit quality but did not appear to introduce any new material negative surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also weighing the ex-dividend date and September payment schedule, which are standard corporate actions and are unlikely to affect fundamentals by themselves. First Citizens BancShares Declares Dividends

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is the bank holding company for First Citizens Bank, a full‑service commercial bank headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company traces its roots to a community bank founded in 1898 and has grown into a diversified financial services organization that operates through its banking subsidiary to serve retail, commercial and institutional clients.

First Citizens offers a broad suite of banking products and services, including consumer and business deposit accounts, commercial and industrial lending, real estate and mortgage lending, treasury and cash management, and specialized lending solutions.

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