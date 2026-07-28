JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Price Target to GBX 3,100

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,810 to GBX 3,100 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock's previous close.

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Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 2,750 target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 2,500 price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,000 price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 2,876.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Smiths Group

Smiths Group Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of SMIN opened at GBX 2,681 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company's fifty day moving average is GBX 2,537.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,524.80. Smiths Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,088 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard Howes acquired 70 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,532 per share, with a total value of £1,772.40. Also, insider Simon Pryce acquired 206 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,532 per share, for a total transaction of £5,215.92. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

About Smiths Group

For 175 years, we have been pioneers of progress, engineering a better future. Our strategy is to be a focused, efficient and value creating industrial engineering company operating in the attractive and growing market segments of flow control, thermal solutions, construction and aerospace. We focus on solving the toughest problems for our customers, helping address critical global needs such as decarbonisation and the ever-increasing demand for process and energy efficiency. We are pioneers of progress.

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