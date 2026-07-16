JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a "neutral" rating and a $147.00 price target on the real estate investment trust's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target points to a potential upside of 11.41% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MAA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "sector underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $144.56.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $131.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $153.93. The business's 50-day moving average is $134.14 and its 200 day moving average is $132.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 17.60%.The firm's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,100 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.55 per share, for a total transaction of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,405. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tema ETFs LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. LifeGoal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 593.1% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,128 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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