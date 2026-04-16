JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock Price

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would suggest a potential downside of 15.61% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EOSE. Guggenheim restated a "neutral" rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $10.64.

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Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.11. 26,135,374 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,376,070. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $19.86. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.33. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, insider Michael W. Silberman sold 41,667 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $739,172.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 283,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,369.46. This trade represents a 12.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander Dimitrief bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $90,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 235,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,734.84. The trade was a 6.81% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 115,150 shares of company stock worth $692,962. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,317,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,616,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $213,349,000 after buying an additional 3,080,012 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,840,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,330,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,142,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Eos Energy Enterprises News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eos Energy Enterprises this week:

Positive Sentiment: Eos announced a joint development agreement with TURBINE‑X to deliver private power infrastructure for AI data centers, positioning its Indensity storage + generation architecture as a faster route to hyperscale AI capacity — a development investors view as revenue/market‑opportunity positive. Read More.

Eos announced a joint development agreement with TURBINE‑X to deliver private power infrastructure for AI data centers, positioning its Indensity storage + generation architecture as a faster route to hyperscale AI capacity — a development investors view as revenue/market‑opportunity positive. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management flagged preliminary Q1 2026 revenue (~$56–57M) and “record manufacturing output and shipments,” supporting the narrative of operational scaling — a catalyst behind a recent multi‑day rally. Read More.

Management flagged preliminary Q1 2026 revenue (~$56–57M) and “record manufacturing output and shipments,” supporting the narrative of operational scaling — a catalyst behind a recent multi‑day rally. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: SEC proxy/DEF14A disclosure revealed CEO compensation for 2025 and notable insider transactions (mix of purchases and sizable sales); this raises governance/float considerations but is not itself a clear directional earnings catalyst. Read More.

SEC proxy/DEF14A disclosure revealed CEO compensation for 2025 and notable insider transactions (mix of purchases and sizable sales); this raises governance/float considerations but is not itself a clear directional earnings catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: A securities class action has been filed alleging misstatements and concealment tied to production/timeline issues; the complaint cites the Feb. 26 stock collapse and seeks damages for purchasers in the Nov 5, 2025–Feb 26, 2026 window — this raises potential legal costs, settlements, and management distraction. Read More.

A securities class action has been filed alleging misstatements and concealment tied to production/timeline issues; the complaint cites the Feb. 26 stock collapse and seeks damages for purchasers in the Nov 5, 2025–Feb 26, 2026 window — this raises potential legal costs, settlements, and management distraction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff firms (Pomerantz, Faruqi, Levi & Korsinsky, Rosen, Robbins Geller, Kaplan Fox, etc.) are issuing investor alerts and soliciting lead‑plaintiff claims ahead of a May 5 deadline — the flood of litigation notices amplifies headline risk and may pressure the share price until legal exposure is clarified. Read More.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises specializes in the development and deployment of scalable, long-duration energy storage systems designed to support the integration of renewable power and enhance grid reliability. The company's core technology centers on its proprietary zinc hybrid cathode (Znyth™) battery platform, which aims to deliver safe, low-cost, and durable performance for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications.

The company's flagship product, the Aurora™ energy storage system, combines its Znyth™ cells with modular power conversion and controls to offer flexible capacity ranging from one to three hours of discharge duration.

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