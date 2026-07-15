JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Stock Price

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the casino operator's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.92% from the company's previous close.

LVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.81.

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Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64. The company's 50 day moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average is $54.26. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $44.59 and a twelve month high of $70.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 13.41%.The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 8.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,251 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 29,032 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

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