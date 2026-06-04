JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for PVH (NYSE:PVH) Stock Price

PVH (NYSE:PVH - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the textile maker's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.49% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PVH. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Research upgraded PVH from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PVH from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded PVH from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.67.

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PVH Stock Performance

PVH stock traded down $21.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.50. 3,160,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $86.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. PVH has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

PVH (NYSE:PVH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 0.28%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. PVH has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.10 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PVH will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in PVH during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in PVH during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 513.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting PVH

Here are the key news stories impacting PVH this week:

Positive Sentiment: PVH reported Q1 EPS of $2.01, ahead of estimates, and revenue of $2.03 billion, also slightly above Wall Street expectations, showing the core business held up better than feared. PVH Q1 earnings report

PVH reported Q1 EPS of $2.01, ahead of estimates, and revenue of $2.03 billion, also slightly above Wall Street expectations, showing the core business held up better than feared. Positive Sentiment: The company also raised near-term earnings expectations, guiding Q2 EPS to $3.00-$3.10 versus a lower consensus estimate, suggesting profitability may remain solid in the short term.

The company also raised near-term earnings expectations, guiding Q2 EPS to $3.00-$3.10 versus a lower consensus estimate, suggesting profitability may remain solid in the short term. Neutral Sentiment: PVH’s Q1 revenue rose 2.1% year over year, but profitability remained under pressure, with margin and operating income metrics weaker than last year.

PVH’s Q1 revenue rose 2.1% year over year, but profitability remained under pressure, with margin and operating income metrics weaker than last year. Negative Sentiment: Management lowered full-year 2026 revenue guidance to roughly flat from a prior outlook for slight growth, which is the main reason investors are selling the stock. WSJ outlook article

Management lowered full-year 2026 revenue guidance to roughly flat from a prior outlook for slight growth, which is the main reason investors are selling the stock. Negative Sentiment: The company tied the weaker sales outlook to disruption from the Middle East conflict and weakness in EMEA, raising concern that geopolitical and regional demand headwinds could continue to hurt results.

About PVH

PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH's core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner's and Olga.

PVH's operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

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