JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Price

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $196.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the transportation company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.80% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHRW. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Loop Capital set a $206.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $225.00 to $219.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $187.39.

Get CHRW alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.81. 3,423,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,451. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $86.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 3.62%.The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David P. Bozeman purchased 1,223 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.34 per share, with a total value of $199,764.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 190,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,132,604. The trade was a 0.65% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $1,720,261.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,151,117.72. This represents a 13.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,422 shares of company stock worth $400,801 and have sold 17,796 shares worth $3,555,415. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 804,215 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $82,352,000 after buying an additional 24,788 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,029 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,974 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Here are the key news stories impacting C.H. Robinson Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat and EPS growth — CHRW reported $1.35 GAAP EPS vs. consensus ~ $1.24–$1.25 and $1.17 a year ago, showing improved profitability and operating leverage that beat Street expectations. CHRW Tops Q1 Earnings Estimates

Q1 earnings beat and EPS growth — CHRW reported $1.35 GAAP EPS vs. consensus ~ $1.24–$1.25 and $1.17 a year ago, showing improved profitability and operating leverage that beat Street expectations. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $215 and kept an overweight rating — a sizable upward revision implies meaningful analyst confidence and ~18% upside to the new PT vs. the current price. Wells Fargo PT Raise

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $215 and kept an overweight rating — a sizable upward revision implies meaningful analyst confidence and ~18% upside to the new PT vs. the current price. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen nudged its target from $194 to $196 (hold) — a smaller, but supportive move that suggests some analysts view current valuation as reasonable with modest upside (~7–8%). TD Cowen PT Update

TD Cowen nudged its target from $194 to $196 (hold) — a smaller, but supportive move that suggests some analysts view current valuation as reasonable with modest upside (~7–8%). Neutral Sentiment: Company released the full Q1 press release, slide deck and earnings call transcript — useful for modeling guideposts and segment detail but no new guidance that materially changes the headline outlook. Q1 Press Release

Company released the full Q1 press release, slide deck and earnings call transcript — useful for modeling guideposts and segment detail but no new guidance that materially changes the headline outlook. Negative Sentiment: Revenue was slightly down (≈0.9% YoY) and certain segments weakened — ocean and truckload service volumes were lower and ocean pricing declined, offset only partially by higher truckload and LTL pricing, highlighting mixed demand and margin pressures in parts of the business. Q1 Revenues Hurt by Lower Ocean & Truckload Volume

Revenue was slightly down (≈0.9% YoY) and certain segments weakened — ocean and truckload service volumes were lower and ocean pricing declined, offset only partially by higher truckload and LTL pricing, highlighting mixed demand and margin pressures in parts of the business. Negative Sentiment: Mixed operational signals prompted profit-taking — despite the EPS beat, the revenue decline and uneven segment performance likely triggered intraday selling as investors reassess growth durability and near-term volume trends. Investor Presentation / Slide Deck

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider C.H. Robinson Worldwide, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and C.H. Robinson Worldwide wasn't on the list.

While C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here