JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Stock Price

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the industrial products company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $296.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $280.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $274.00.

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Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $2.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $271.24. The company had a trading volume of 310,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,313. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.00. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $238.82 and a 12 month high of $303.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 97.36%. The firm's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 806 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $247.99 per share, with a total value of $199,879.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at $409,679.48. This trade represents a 95.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,784 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,401,000 after purchasing an additional 19,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 136,884 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $33,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company's stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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