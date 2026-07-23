JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Stock Price

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the transportation company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.86% from the company's current price.

KNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $84.44.

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Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 5.5%

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,519,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,183. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average of $64.78.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.45%.The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.770 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 123.9% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 544 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,478.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Knight-Swift Transportation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Knight-Swift beat second-quarter expectations, posting $0.63 EPS versus $0.51 expected and revenue of $2.10 billion versus $2.05 billion forecast, with revenue up 12.6% year over year. Q2 earnings release and conference call coverage

Knight-Swift beat second-quarter expectations, posting $0.63 EPS versus $0.51 expected and revenue of $2.10 billion versus $2.05 billion forecast, with revenue up 12.6% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company also lifted third-quarter 2026 EPS guidance to 0.710-0.770, above the consensus estimate of 0.670, which suggests management expects momentum to continue. BusinessWire earnings announcement

The company also lifted third-quarter 2026 EPS guidance to 0.710-0.770, above the consensus estimate of 0.670, which suggests management expects momentum to continue. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after earnings: Stifel raised its target to $88 from $85 and kept a buy rating, Susquehanna lifted its target to $96 from $90 with a positive rating, and TD Cowen increased its target to $86 from $82 with a buy rating. Benzinga analyst target updates

Analysts turned more constructive after earnings: Stifel raised its target to $88 from $85 and kept a buy rating, Susquehanna lifted its target to $96 from $90 with a positive rating, and TD Cowen increased its target to $86 from $82 with a buy rating. Neutral Sentiment: Several follow-up articles and earnings call materials were published after the report, but they mainly reinforce the same earnings beat and outlook update rather than adding new catalysts. Earnings call transcript

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc NYSE: KNX is one of North America's largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company's core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

Further Reading

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