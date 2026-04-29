JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Price

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $179.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the transportation company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.03% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Landstar System from $147.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Landstar System from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Landstar System from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Landstar System from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $178.45.

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Landstar System Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of LSTR traded up $2.18 on Wednesday, hitting $184.59. The company's stock had a trading volume of 863,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,596. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $119.32 and a fifty-two week high of $195.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $160.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Landstar System had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 2.42%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business's revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,115,195,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 151,424.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,294,325 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $904,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,171 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,761,526 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $216,242,000 after purchasing an additional 341,808 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 987,087 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $141,844,000 after purchasing an additional 641,319 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,297 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $118,184,000 after purchasing an additional 232,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 746,506 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $91,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company's stock.

More Landstar System News

Here are the key news stories impacting Landstar System this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — Landstar reported EPS $1.16 (above estimates) and $1.171B revenue with year‑over‑year profit improvement and stronger truck transport demand, which investors view as confirmation of improving operating performance. Read More.

Q1 beat — Landstar reported EPS $1.16 (above estimates) and $1.171B revenue with year‑over‑year profit improvement and stronger truck transport demand, which investors view as confirmation of improving operating performance. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades — Several firms raised their forecasts after the quarter, which supports momentum and analyst sentiment around the name. Read More.

Analyst upgrades — Several firms raised their forecasts after the quarter, which supports momentum and analyst sentiment around the name. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raises target to $200/overweight — A large upgrade to a $200 price target (overweight) is one of the more bullish analyst moves today and likely helped buying interest. Read More.

Wells Fargo raises target to $200/overweight — A large upgrade to a $200 price target (overweight) is one of the more bullish analyst moves today and likely helped buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Board approves share repurchase authorization (~3.3% of shares) — Management’s buyback plan signals confidence in the stock and is typically positive for per‑share metrics. Read More.

Board approves share repurchase authorization (~3.3% of shares) — Management’s buyback plan signals confidence in the stock and is typically positive for per‑share metrics. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly dividend declared ($0.40/share; ex‑div May 19) — A modest payout (≈0.9% yield) supports income investors but is not a major catalyst.

Quarterly dividend declared ($0.40/share; ex‑div May 19) — A modest payout (≈0.9% yield) supports income investors but is not a major catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials and call transcript available — Management commentary and the slide deck provide additional color on demand, equipment costs and margin trends for investors doing deeper diligence. Read More.

Earnings materials and call transcript available — Management commentary and the slide deck provide additional color on demand, equipment costs and margin trends for investors doing deeper diligence. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Caution from some price targets — TD Cowen and Stifel raised targets but left them below the current market price, implying limited upside from those desks and mixed analyst views on longer‑term valuation. Read More. Read More.

Caution from some price targets — TD Cowen and Stifel raised targets but left them below the current market price, implying limited upside from those desks and mixed analyst views on longer‑term valuation. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Underlying growth and margins are mixed — Revenue growth was modest (~1.6% YoY) and net margin remains relatively low (≈2.4%), which could limit upside if trucking demand or rates soften. Read More.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions through a network of independent agents and third-party capacity providers. The company specializes in truckload brokerage, intermodal, air and ocean freight, expedited and heavy-haul services, along with value-added offerings such as cargo insurance, customs brokerage and supply chain management. Landstar's proprietary technology platform enables real-time load matching, shipment tracking and data analytics to optimize fleet utilization and improve customer service.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Landstar pioneered an asset-light brokerage model that has evolved into a global logistics operation.

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