JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Stock Price

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $191.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.13% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $161.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $144.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $182.73.

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Molina Healthcare Trading Up 3.3%

NYSE MOH traded up $6.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $197.17. The company's stock had a trading volume of 159,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,760. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 0.80. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $121.06 and a 52 week high of $311.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.78. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $114,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,454,713.25. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $3,314,983.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,175 shares in the company, valued at $12,502,611. The trade was a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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